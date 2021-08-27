The current sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro is not long for this world. Word on the street is that it bows out after the 2024 model year, though there's the slight chance it sticks around until 2026 should demand be sufficient.

You'd think Chevy has completely forgotten the car given the lack of updates in recent years, but that isn't the case. Lightly camouflaged prototypes featuring ZL1 body work have been spotted recently, but don't count on a new Z/28 coming. Plans for a modern Z/28 are apparently dead.

According to Motor Trend's sources, Chevy is set to introduce a new variant to send out the current Camaro, and the car is said to be coming with the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 found in the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. The engine makes 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque in the Caddy, and could potentially be tuned even higher for the Camaro. After all, the Challenger and Mustang both have options delivering over 750 horses.

When will this hardcore Camaro arrive? Motor Trend says to expect it to arrive for the 2023 model year and last through 2024 as a way to see out the sixth-generation Camaro.

As for what comes after 2024, there are rumors Chevy will fill the void of the Camaro with an electric performance sedan. Don't scoff at the idea. We'll remind you that Dodge has already confirmed an electric muscle car for 2024 and Ford already sells an electric Mustang, albeit in crossover form.