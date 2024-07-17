The gas-powered 2025 Cadillac Escalade gets the electric Escalade IQ's design tweaks.

Inside the Escalade factors in more than 55 inches of displays and touchscreens.

The 2025 Cadillac Escalade arrives later this year.

A Cadillac Escalade IQ electric SUV goes on sale later this summer but the gas-powered model will continue to be sold alongside it, albeit with a round of updates that bring its styling and technology in line with that of its more modern battery-powered counterpart.

Cadillac unveiled the updated Escalade on Wednesday and confirmed the start of production for late this year, with sales to start shortly after. Like the Escalade IQ, the updated Escalade arrives for the 2025 model year in the U.S. When it arrives, both the regular Escalade and high-performance Escalade-V will be available.

The changes to the Escalade are extensive. The exterior changes are marked by a new front-end design that adopts slit-like turn signals at the leading edge of the hood. Below this in a vertical arrangement is the main headlight cluster which also includes the daytime running lights. The crest logo and grille surround are illuminated.

Other exterior tweaks include a revised rear end with reshaped taillights, new shapes for the exhaust tips, and new wheel patterns ranging from 22 up to 24 inches in diameter. The 24-inch wheels are the largest to be fitted to an Escalade.

2025 Cadillac Escalade

The interior also receives a major shakeup. Up front is a new dash featuring the same high-tech treatment found in the Escalade IQ. This includes 55 inches of digital screens spanning the width of the dash to serve as the gauge cluster, infotainment screen, and a front passenger screen. If that wasn't enough, there's one more screen sitting in the center console for the climate controls and other vehicle settings. Cadillac has confirmed that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will still be offered.

Premium touches include powered doors, including a driver's door that can open on approach, an AKG audio system with 36 speakers as standard and 40 when combined with the executive second-row package, and General Motors' Super Cruise automated driver-assist feature for highways.

Cadillac hasn't mentioned any mechanical changes. The brand lists air springs and magnetic dampers as standard on most models.

2025 Cadillac Escalade V

Escalade buyers currently have two options to choose from in the regular SUV: a 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8 or a 277-hp 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6. Both powertrains offer adequate performance, but for real excitement the Escalade-V brings a 682-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 to the party.

A 10-speed automatic is standard across the range, and regular models come with rear-wheel drive as standard, though the Escalade-V gets an available four-wheel-drive system as standard.

Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.