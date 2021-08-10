Electric cars promise stunning straight-line speed, but they’ll mark the end of purring V-8s and manual transmissions, two elements that add to the visceral feel of a performance car. Cadillac plans to switch to a mostly EV lineup by 2030, but in the meantime GM’s halo brand is building its most powerful car yet—the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing—complete with a manual transmission and a screaming V-8.

But the CT5-V Blackwing excels for more than just its powertrain. A full-blown track star with on-road refinement, it showcases Cadillac’s best effort at balancing luxury and performance, and it greatly improves upon the good, but not great, standard-line CT5 models.

Cadillac invited Motor Authority to Virginia International Raceway to experience its 668-hp monster on the road and track, and the CT5-V Blackwing showed that Cadillac’s exit from the internal combustion engine game comes with a bang, not a whimper.

Track star

The day began with lead-follow laps behind Cadillac engineer and race driver Kevin Zelenka on VIR’s 3.3-mile Full Course. It’s a tricky track with several elevation changes, blind corners, and high-speed esses that challenge both car and driver.

In the name of safety, Cadillac strapped us into helmets and HANS devices. In the name of best track performance, the cars were outfitted with optional carbon-ceramic brakes and a pair of carbon-fiber packages that reduce lift by 85%. The track cars were also given high-temperature brake fluid and a track alignment that increased front camber from -1.1 degrees to -2.5 degrees. Caddy did the same thing for the smaller CT4-V Blackwing that I also drove at VIR.

Once buckled in, I fired up the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 and activated the V mode on the steering wheel, which switched the steering, suspension, engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, brake feel, and engine sound to their Track settings. That meant the loudest and most responsive programming for all but the brakes, which have a lower pedal with more play than the Sport mode for better incremental control during trail braking.

For the first few laps while learning the track, I left the toggle on the other side of the steering wheel alone. It runs the Performance Traction Management system, which comprises stability control and traction control, through six settings: Inactive, Wet, Dry, Sport, Race 1, and Race 2. The default Inactive setting meant those nannies would be at their most aggressive to catch the car in the event of a slide.

Zelenka took off and I did my best to chase him. The engine may be an old-school pushrod V-8 (no overhead-cam Blackwing engine for the Blackwing?), but it’s a match for anything out of Germany, though with more displacement to create comparable power. With 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque, the LS4 V-8 makes modest gains versus the version in the last CTS-V. The extra power was unlocked by reducing air intake restriction by 46%; switching to a more efficient R1470 TVS-Series supercharger with a four-lobe, 160-degree helix rotor; installing titanium intake valves; and developing a new intercooler that’s 23% smaller by volume but improves heat reduction by 10%.

As I shot down the straights, the engine’s guttural roar built to a crescendo as it neared its 6,600-rpm redline. It “bwapped” between gears as the 10-speed automatic transmission fired off quick shifts. And most of all, it rocketed the car forward and just kept building speed despite revving slower than more-modern overhead cam engines. The numbers tell the story of this monster engine: 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 11.3 seconds, and a top speed in excess of 200 mph.

After I hit the brakes for the first corner, the 10-speed automatic recognized full throttle acceleration followed by hard braking and triggered the Performance Shift program, which holds gears even longer and cuts shift times to 37% quicker than Porsche’s dual-clutch automatic, according to Cadillac. Throughout several runs, the transmission was almost always in the right gear to provide the most power when exiting turns. On two occasions, however, it didn’t pick the lowest gear and therefore left some top-end speed on the table. Those instances were likely caused by a quick slide that triggered the stability control and slightly cut power, even when I switched the PTM to Sport mode. A quick downshift on the left steering wheel paddle could have remedied the issue, and using PTM’s Race modes, which disengage stability control, would likely have prevented it.

Once I knew the track, I switched to a car with the 6-speed manual transmission. Its tight, slick shifts only enhanced the fun, as did two tech tricks. A button below the shifter turned on active rev-matching that substitutes for heel-and-toe shifting, and a no-lift shift program cut fuel delivery with the clutch engaged so I could keep my right foot to the floor during upshifts. These systems allowed me to concentrate on the racing line and the proper shift points without having to worry about upsetting the car’s balance with abrupt shifts.

Manual or automatic, the big Blackwing attacked sharp corners with stable confidence. A long wheelbase at 116.0 inches and a hefty 4,142-lb curb weight (with the automatic) meant I had to get as much braking done as possible before corners to avoid understeer, but once the speed was under control, the car felt neutral through corners and a stab of the throttle could loosen the rear end to let me steer with the rear wheels. A standard electronically controlled limited-slip differential balanced the power through corners and helped corral the V-8’s torque to shoot the car out of turns.

An advanced suspension and the track alignment kept the tires planted, and wide, sticky 275/35R19 front and 305/30R19 rear Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires gripped hard. The CT5-V Blackwing’s suspension features MacPherson struts with cross-axis dual lower ball joints up front and a five-link independent setup in the back. Cadillac’s magnetic dampers are standard. Adjustable through three levels of firmness, these dampers can read the road 1,000 times per second and adjust their damping force based on road conditions. Cadillac says they’re the quickest-acting dampers on the market, and I found they help give the CT5-V Blackwing the bandwidth to ride smoothly on the street while also providing the firmness needed for quick track responses.

The suspension wouldn’t be nearly as effective if it weren’t attached to a solid structure. The CT5-V Blackwing shares its Alpha II platform with the CT4-V Blackwing, and like that car it’s enhanced to handle more power and performance. It has a strut tower brace, a lower front shear plate, and thicker longitudinal members on the rear cradle, among other reinforcements. All told, it’s 11% stiffer than the CT5-V’s platform with bigger gains in areas that withstand more stress.

The biggest challenge for me and the CT5-V Blackwing was turns 7, 8, and 9. These high-speed esses can be taken at speeds above 120 mph, and they test the guts of the driver and the grip and stability of the car. While I did top 120 mph when entering these turns, I didn’t have the stones to keep my foot planted. The car, however, remained stable while swapping its weight side to side and back again. The Caddy had more grip and stability than I had courage.

It also had unrelenting braking ability. Cadillac’s first carbon-ceramic brakes employ 15.8-inch front dinner plates clamped down upon by six-piston calipers and 14.6-inch rear rotors with four-piston calipers. They provided a firm, progressive pedal, and never suggested an ounce of fade. They also save 65 lb of unsprung weight, which improves ride quality and enhances overall agility.

For those more interested in straight-line speed, Cadillac provides a line lock that activates only the front brakes to allow smoky burnouts and launch control with programmable slip and launch rpm. Both would be useful in achieving that 11.3-second quarter-mile time.

Street hero

After the excitement of the track it was time for the calm of the road. The CT5-V Blackwing ups its game versus the rest of the CT5 lineup here, too, while balancing luxury with performance. In Tour mode, the magnetic dampers ironed out Virginia and North Carolina roads better than the tauter BMW M5, while the steering provided engaging response and road feel.

The luxury and performance extend to the cabin. Performance details include a red 12 o’clock stripe on the steering wheel, carbon-fiber trim, and comfortable and supportive sport seats with adjustable bolsters. Luxury touches consist of diamond-quilted leather for the seats with contrast stitching and piping, and stitched and padded surfaces on the dash, doors, and center console. Buyers can ramp up comfort with softer semi-aniline leather, seat massagers, and synthetic suede for the headliner, doors, steering wheel, and shift knob.

Cadillac layers on the technology, too. A 12.0-inch configurable digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch center touchscreen, a head-up display, navigation, a wi-fi hotspot, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 16-speaker AKG audio system come standard, and I also recommend opting for GM’s Performance Data Recorder that records telemetry and video on the track.

All this luxury, performance, and technology comes at a price. The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing starts at $84,990, and the options can send the price up to $125,000. That may be a lot to pay for a V-8 and a manual transmission, but this may be the last, most-powerful gas-powered car with a manual, and that could make it a future collectible. Until then, however, the CT5-V Blackwing encourages enthusiasts to put off embracing the electric future.

