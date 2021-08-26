Corvette tuner extraordinaire Callaway will use the annual Corvettes at Carlisle gathering on this week in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, to present its first take on the C8 generation of America's sports car.

Computer-generated renderings previewing Callaway's modifications for the current Corvette Stingray reveal new aero elements, wheels, and exhaust tips. You'll notice the exhaust tips feature Callaway's signature D-shaped design.

Callaway is saving most of the details until after the reveal, but the tuning, engine, and parts developer from Connecticut has dropped some hints. According to the company, the wheels are a forged design and the aero elements are made from carbon fiber.

For the car's 6.2-liter V-8 engine, Callaway has developed a ported intake manifold, high-flow intake, and the aforementioned exhaust system. Performance figures haven't been mentioned but we should see an increase on the stock 490 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque (495 hp and 470 lb-ft with available performance exhaust).

Teaser for 2021 Callaway Corvette Launch Edition

Interior items include Alcantara trim, billet pedals, and custom treadplates and floor mats.

Callaway plans to offer many of its modifications in a basic package for the Stingray known as the Launch Edition. Buyers will then be able to add more aggressive aero elements as well as a handling upgrade.

We can likely look forward to more substantial upgrades from Callaway down the road, including for the upcoming Corvette Z06. For example, for the C7 Z06, Callaway lifted output to 757 hp from the stock 650 hp. The company also developed a shooting brake-style rear hatch to boost storage space in the car.

This year's Corvettes at Carlisle runs August 26-28.