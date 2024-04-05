We learned the 2025 Toyota 4Runner's debut date, Nissan confirmed the next-gen GT-R, and 2027 Porsche K1 prototypes surfaced. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner will debut on April 9. Toyota announced the sixth-generation 4Runner's debut date along with a teaser photo that confirmed the SUV will retain its drop-down rear window.

We drove the 2024 Subaru WRX TR and found that it falls short of being a full STI replacement, but it still aims for track duty. The WRX TR feels like a half-step toward the STI with suspension and brake upgrades but no extra power.

Ponz Pandikthira, senior vice president and chief planning officer for Nissan North America, told Motor Authority the Nissan GT-R and Z nameplates won't die, though the two icons might take time to reinvent. The current GT-R is nearing the end of its current lifecycle, but Nissan hasn't locked in the next-gen car's powertrain or design.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST price got a new price and an increased range as Chevy announced it's ready to go into production. The price of $96,495 is about $9,000 less than when it was announced in 2022 and the 440-mile range is 40 miles more.

The 2027 Porsche K1 three-row electric SUV began testing. The internal codename K1 won't make it to production, and the bodywork is a melting pot of Taycan and Macan. The early prototypes we spotted featured proportions akin to that of a long, lifted station wagon, though they also had some trim to disguise the shape of the greenhouse.