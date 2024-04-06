Subaru has launched a hotter version of its WRX for 2024, but it isn't the WRX STI. Instead it's a new grade called the WRX TR, and we've just tested one.

2025 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with available Stealth Pack

The Range Rover Sport gets a black pack for the 2025 model year. It's called the Stealth Package, and it includes a protective film that lends the vehicle a matte-like finish.

2025 Toyota GRMN Yaris facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Toyota recently updated the GR Yaris sold overseas, and soon the car's more extreme GRMN Yaris sibling will receive its own round of updates. A prototype has been spotted testing at the Nürburgring, and Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda was on hand to take turns behind the wheel.

Teaser for BMW M5 Touring due in 2024

BMW's next M5 is currently out testing in prototype form, and this time there will be sedan and wagon body styles. While wagons aren't typically offered in the U.S., the M5 wagon, to be called an M5 Touring, has been confirmed for these shores.

2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Hybrid spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Also out testing is the next Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, and the design appears to be a close match to the lines of the handsome Concept CLA-Class unveiled last fall. The new compact sedan is due around 2025 and will offer buyers a choice between hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup race car

And finally, Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N high-performance electric compact crossover has just gone on sale, but over in Korea a dedicated racing version is about to be launched. It's called the Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup, and it is being developed for a new electric category in the Hyundai N Festival one-make racing series.