BMW's latest forbidden fruit isn't going to be forbidden after all.

On Thursday BMW said the seventh-generation M5 is getting a Touring variant that will come to the U.S.

Set to debut in 2024, the 2025 M5 Touring will arrive just as the Audi RS 6 Avant bows out. Production will commence in the fourth quarter of 2024 with cars arriving not long after.

BMW said the high-performance luxury sedan variant has entered the final stage of development with testing wrapping up. Testing of the Touring model is now underway with the team heading (back) to the Nürburgring soon. It's possible the wagon will launch after the sedan variant.

A hybrid powertrain related to the BMW M Hybrid V8 GTP race car has been confirmed. This translates to a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 and electric motor sitting under the hood. Race regulations limits this powertrain to an output of just 670 hp, but expect easily over 700 hp sent to all four wheels.

The M5 will take the latest 5-Series and punch out the fenders, ride on larger and wider wheels, feature larger brakes, and the trademark quad exhaust tips out back.

Expect a price that is solidly in the six-figure territory.