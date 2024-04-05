Mercedes-Benz looks to be preparing a second update for its GLE-Class midsize SUV, one more substantial than the previous.

A GLE-Class prototype with a new front-end design hidden under some camouflage gear has been spotted testing, confirming that work on an updated version is underway.

Parts of the interior have also been concealed and point to a new steering wheel design and a larger infotainment screen coming.

The current GLE-Class arrived as a 2020 model and was given its first update for the 2024 model year. This second update is expected to debut around 2026, meaning an arrival for the 2027 model year is a strong possibility.

2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Mercedes doesn't typically update its vehicles more than once during a product cycle, but the second update will help keep the GLE-Class fresher for longer as Mercedes is tipped to keep some of its current gas vehicles on sale for longer than originally planned. The current S-Class is another vehicle that is expected to have an extended product cycle.

The reason is slower than expected demand for electric vehicles. Mercedes was planning to go the full-electric route by 2030, but in February the automaker said it will keep selling vehicles with gas engines beyond that date.

It isn't clear what Mercedes has planned for the mechanicals, although the automaker has already confirmed that the GLE 53 from AMG will receive a new plug-in hybrid powertrain for the 2026 model year, instead of the current mild-hybrid setup. The new powertrain will combine a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 with an electric motor for a combined 536 hp.

2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

We may also see the V-8 phased out. The updated 2025 G-Class swaps its V-8 for a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6, though the G 63 from AMG will keep its V-8 for now.

We'll likely see some new tech features added. One of these should be the Offroad Cockpit that was revealed in the 2025 G-Class. It provides an overview of the key information for off-road driving in both the gauge cluster and infotainment screen. This includes things like vehicle positioning, compass, altitude, steering angle, tire pressure, and temperature readouts. It also includes a transparent hood feature that relies on the surround-view camera system to provide a view of what's underneath the engine bay, which can be handy when off-roading but also when navigating tricky curbs.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.