The Lexus NX compact crossover sees minor changes to feature content for the 2025 model year.

The NX gets one new exterior color option (Copper Crest), an available Macadamia interior color option for Luxury models, and two center-console USB-C ports, bringing the total number to six. Wireless device charging is now available on all grades as well, while park assist, rain-sensing wipers, and a power liftgate are now standard.

Lexus continues to offer gasoline, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains for the NX, which has been on sale in its current form since the 2022 model year.

The base NX 250 uses a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter 4-cylinder producing 203 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque and an 8-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive are available, with Lexus-estimated 0-60 mph times of 8.2 seconds and 8.6 seconds, respectively.

2025 Lexus NX

The NX 350 has a 2.4-liter turbo-4 producing 275 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. This engine is coupled to an 8-speed automatic, but the NX 350 is only available with all-wheel drive. Lexus quotes a 6.6-second 0-60 mph time.

In typical Lexus fashion, the all-wheel-drive NX 350h hybrid uses a gasoline engine (in this case a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter 4-cylinder) and electric motor-generator to drive the front wheels, with a second motor driving the rear wheels. This combination is good for 240 hp, 0-60 mph in 7.2 seconds, and 39 mpg combined.

Finally, the Lexus NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid uses the same basic setup as the hybrid model, but with a larger battery pack. Its total-system output is 304 hp, lowering the 0-60 mph time to 6.0 seconds. The bigger pack also allows for 37 miles of electric range.

2025 Lexus NX

An available F Sport Handling package for the NX 350 and NX 450h+ adds adaptive dampers and 20-inch wheels, as well as sportier styling features and more generously bolstered sport seats.

The NX still gets a standard 9.8-inch touchscreen and optional 14.0-inch display for the infotainment, with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The expected array of driver aids, such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning, is also included. A head-up display and digital key functionality are also available.

Pricing starts at $41,765 for a base front-wheel-drive NX 250. The NX 350 and NX 350h start at $45,525 and $46,075, respectively, while the NX 450h+ starts at $62,290. All prices include a $1,150 destination charge.