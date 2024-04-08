The electric version of the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class will be revealed on April 24 ahead of a formal debut the following day at the 2024 Beijing auto show, Mercedes announced on Monday.

First previewed in 2021 by the EQG concept, whose name was initially expected to carry over into production, the electric G-Class will be known as the G 580 with EQ Technology.

Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius first mentioned plans for an electric G-Class as early as 2019. At the time, he said Mercedes had looked at discontinuing the G-Class rather than transforming it for the electric era but felt that the last Mercedes to be built should be the iconic off-roader.

Mercedes has yet to announce availability of the electric G-Class in the U.S., but an arrival together with an updated 2025 G-Class range is expected. Gas-powered versions of the 2025 G-Class will be in U.S. showrooms in the second half of the year, Mercedes has confirmed.

There aren't any confirmed specifications for the electric G-Class, apart from the vehicle having the ability to execute a so-called tank turn. There will also be a scaled-back tank turn feature that can be used to nudge the vehicle into a 90-degree turn, which can be handy on tight trails where a large rock or tree makes it difficult to complete a conventional turn.

The EQG concept used the G-Class' standard body-on-frame platform. The concept also featured an electric motor to independently power each of the wheels, as well as a shiftable 2-speed transmission for off-road drive reduction. Mercedes has said the EQG matches the off-road capability of the regular G-Class, including the ability to tackle 100% grades in suitable terrain. Expect these attributes to transfer over to the production model.

Mercedes hasn't said how much range to expect, but the company said the battery will feature a high-silicon anode material that will help boost the energy density.

Mercedes will also use the upcoming Beijing auto show for the debut of the 800-plus-hp AMG GT 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid sports car, plus some upgrades for the EQS, and a new offering from Maybach.