The rugged Grenadier SUV developed by British chemical giant Ineos is about to spawn a pickup truck body.

A prototype for the Grenadier pickup has been spotted, and its lack of camouflage gear suggests the debut can't be far. A launch late this year or early next is a strong possibility.

Ineos teased a Grenadier pickup with a stretched wheelbase (127 inches versus the SUV's 115 inches) when the SUV made its debut in 2020. The prototype looks similar to the version that was teased. It features a crew cab and what appears to be a decent-sized bed. Grenadier pickups with a single cab are also thought to be coming.

Apart from the bed and stretched wheelbase, the pickup should have the same or similar specs to the SUV. The Grenadier features a bespoke platform with body-on-frame construction, solid axles with panhard rods front and rear, and progressive coil springs. To help reduce weight, the body is made from a mix of aluminum, high-strength steels, and some composites.

2022 Ineos Grenadier

For the SUV, Ineos quotes a ground clearance of 10.4 inches, a wading depth of 31.5 inches, and approach, breakover and depature angles of 35.5, 28.2 and 36.1 degrees, respectively.

Current powertrain options for the SUV include the choice of gas and diesel inline-6 engines sourced from BMW. The engines are turbocharged 3.0-liter units, and in both cases they are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel-drive system with a 2-speed transfer case and up to three locking differentials.

Production of the SUV started last year at a plant in France and deliveries to a few European markets has started. Ineos plans to eventually bring the Grenadier to the U.S. Greg Clark, Ineos' head for the Americas, in a 2022 interview said the Grenadier could start sales in the U.S. by the end of 2023, and that the company is focused on the gas engine only for this market.

Ineos is also known to be working on a smaller vehicle with an electric powertrain. However, timing for the model is uncertain.