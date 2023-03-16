The Honda Ridgeline is set to receive a round of updates for 2024, and a prototype for the updated mid-size pickup truck has been spotted.

The current Ridgeline arrived for 2017 and was given its first round of updates for 2021. This second round will be introduced later this year.

Honda in January said the updates will enhance the Ridgeline's design and rugged capability, and will include a new TrailSport grade.

The prototype seen here is likely a standard Ridgeline and not the TrailSport, as it doesn't have features such as a taller ride height or off-road tires, as seen on the Pilot TrailSport that was just introduced for 2023.

2024 Honda Ridgeline facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Camouflage gear on the prototype points to revised fascias at both ends, and possibly a new grille. Parts of the interior should also receive a revamp as camouflage gear was also used on the inside, according to our photographer.

Though it's yet to be confirmed by Honda, the updated Ridgeline is expected to swap its current 3.5-liter V-6 for the newly developed engine that debuted in the 2023 Pilot. The new V-6, which also displaces 3.5 liters, produces 285 hp versus the old unit's 280 hp. It's also designed to work with a new 10-speed automatic instead of the old engine's 9-speed.

Production of the Ridgeline is handled at Honda's plant in Lincoln, Alabama.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.