Mercedes-Benz is working on a mid-cycle refresh for its GLS-Class full-size SUV and the latest prototype to be spotted is for a fiery AMG version, specifically the AMG GLS 63.

Earlier shots show prototypes for updated versions of the regular GLS-Class and ultra-luxury Maybach GLS-Class.

The current-generation GLS-Class arrived on the scene in 2019 as a 2020 model, with its AMG GLS 63 version arriving a year later. In Mercedes tradition, this mid-cycle refresh should be introduced for the 2024 model year, meaning a debut for the updated range later this year is likely.

The GLS 63 prototype shows only light camouflage gear, meaning visual tweaks will be minor. There's a revised front fascia in combination with new internals for the lights at both ends.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS 63 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

There's no shot of the interior but according to our photographer new designs for the infotainment screen and steering wheel are planned.

We should also see updated graphics for the user interface, as well as new driver-assist features designed for off-roading and trailering similar to what we saw on Mercedes' updated 2024 GLE-Class unveiled in January.

No change is expected for the powertrain. The current GLS 63 is pwoered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 coupled with a mild-hybrid system. The setup is good for 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque.

Mercedes plans to focus on its top-end models in coming years, including the GLS-Class. Buyers can look forward to more personalization options and possibly limited-edition models.