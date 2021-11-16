Mercedes-Benz looks to be in the early stages of development of an update for its Maybach GLS-Class, the ultra-luxury version of the full-size GLS-Class.

The current-generation GLS-Class arrived on the scene in 2019 as a 2020 model, with the Maybach version arriving a year later.

In Mercedes tradition, the GLS-Class should receive a mid-cycle update for the 2024 model year, and changes pegged for the regular SUV should also feature on the Maybach version.

Right now there's only a bit of camouflage gear covering the taillights. Despite this cover, we can already see new internals for the lights.

2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS-Class facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

More advanced prototypes will likely feature new elements at the front as well.

The interior of the GLS-Class range, including the Maybach version, will also receive some tweaks with this update. Our source suggests elements from the S-Class, like the steering wheel design, will make it into the GLS-Class. We should also see updated graphics for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system.

It isn't clear what the plan is for the powertrains but a plug-in hybrid option is a possibility. The GLS-Class currently offers turbocharged inline-6 and V-8 engines in mild-hybrid configurations. The Maybach version comes exclusively in a GLS600 grade powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 good for 550 hp and 538 lb-ft of torque, with a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup able to temporarily add 21 hp and 184 lb-ft.

Look for the updated GLS-Class range, including the Maybach version, to be debut around early 2023. As mentioned earlier, the updated SUVs should arrive as 2024 models.