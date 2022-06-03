Ineos hasn't even started deliveries of its first model, the Grenadier off-roader, but the company is already dropping details on what comes next.

In addition to a Grenadier pickup truck that was first announced in 2020 when the Grenadier SUV made its debut, Ineos has since confirmed that it is also working on an electric off-roader.

The information was revealed in a statement to Automotive News (subscription required) published on Wednesday.

Ineos Grenadier pre-production

The electric off-roader will be a smaller model positioned below the Grenadier, and retain its big brother's “workhorse DNA,” Ineos' statement said. It will have its own platform, though one thought to have much in common with the Grenadier's bespoke platform, and be built at the former Smart plant in Hambach, France, where customer examples of the Grenadier start rolling off the line in July.

A release date wasn't mentioned.

It's possible the electric off-roader will be a two-door version of the Grenadier. In an interview with Automotive News in February, Dirk Heilmann, CEO of Ineos' automotive arm, said packaging of the Grenadier's internal-combustion drivetrain didn't allow a two-door body style but going the EV route would be a solution.

2022 Ineos Grenadier

Don't be surprised if some of the EV technology comes from Mercedes-Benz. Ineos is a close partner of the German automaker and owns one third of the Mercedes-Benz AMG Formula 1 team.

Before we see any EV from Ineos, we're more likely to see the Grenadier pickup truck. It will feature a stretched wheelbase measuring 127 inches, up from the SUV's 115-inch wheelbase, and have four doors. Timing for the pickup truck is also yet to be announced.

Right now only the SUV has been confirmed for sale in the U.S. It is expected here in 2023.