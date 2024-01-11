BMW's next-generation EV family, known as the Neue Klasse, is coming soon. The vehicles will be built all over the globe, including at BMW's historic plant in Munich, Germany, whether the automaker just announced that only EVs will be built after 2027.

Cadillac's Celestiq flagship is undergoing final testing ahead of the start of deliveries this spring, and an uncamouflaged prototype has been spotted. The prototype was stopped by the side of the road due to a breakdown, and its driver had popped the frunk.

A new series about NASCAR and featuring a similar format to the popular “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” series is coming to Netflix. The series will span five episodes and a teaser trailer released this week gives a taste of what's to come.

