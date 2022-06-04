The DeLorean Alpha5 made its virtual debut with massive gullwing doors, an electrric powertrain, and design nods to the DMC-12. While not entirely retro, the longer you stare at the photos the more cues from the past you uncover, like the shape of the steering wheel.

Polestar 5 patent drawings

The Polestar 5 might have debuted early thanks to patent drawings published by the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The design looks nearly identical to that of the Precept concept, though the proportions are slightly different and the concept's coach-style rear doors are gone.

2023 Land Rover Defender 130

Land Rover revealed the Defender 130. The largest version of the Defender has three rows of seats and turbocharged inline-6 powertrains. No V-8 was announced. The longer Defender is nearly the size of a Cadillac Escalade, and its off-road capabilities will be slightly hindered due to a longer rear overhang and a compromised breakover angle.

Mercedes-Benz AMG One

The Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar finally debuted in production form. Deliveries are set to take place later this year, and customers will be pleased to see the production car looks nearly identical to the concept from five years ago. Unfortunately, due to regulations, the AMG One will not officially be sold in the U.S.

Teaser for 2023 Cadillac LMDh race car debuting on June 9, 2022

Cadillac tesased its LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) race car while confirming the will be revealed on June 9. The car is being developed to race in the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship's GTP (Grand Touring Prototype) class. Cadillac also intends to enter the car in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023.

2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance

The 2023 Lexus RX lineup broke cover with a new design an V-6 engine option. The next-generation of the best-selling Lexus features downsized powertrains based around a 2.4-liter turbo-4, with three of the four models featuring electrification. One will be a plug-in hybrid. The new RX is set to go on sale later this year.

Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez at the 2022 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

Sergio Perez won the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix and then signed a two-year contract extension. The updated contract will tie Perez racing to Red Bull through 2024, where he will continue to race with teammate Max Verstappen.