Buick last week revealed a new minivan for the Chinese market.

Called the GL8 Century, it's the new range-topping option in Buick's minivan range in China which already includes the GL8 Avenir, GL8 ES and GL8 Legacy models.

The GL8 Century features distinct styling first previewed by the GL8 Flagship concept unveiled last year. The smooth surfacing and slit-like headlights follow the principles of Buick's current design language for Chinese-market vehicles, a language that also shaped the recent Electra-X concept. The styling of upcoming Buicks to be sold in North America is better represented by the recent Wildcat EV concept.

2022 Buick GL8 Century

The GL8 Century measures an impressive 206 inches in length but the vehicle isn't about how many seats you can cram inside. The focus instead is on comfort and as a result there are only two rows, with the second row featuring only a pair of reclining seats. Those seats are wider and more comfortable than in other GL8 variants, and for the first time the seat headrests feature built-in Bose speakers. The headliner also features a starlight motif similar to what you can order at Rolls-Royce.

Buick didn't provide any details on powertrains but other GL8 models offer turbocharged inline-4 options.

The GL8 Century will start sales in China later this year. It's one of 12 new Buicks to be introduced through 2025, five of which will be electric vehicles. One of those EVs will be an Electra starting sales in North America in 2024. Buick also announced last week that it will become a full-EV brand by 2030.