DeLorean revealed the Alpha5, Ford teased the 2024 Ford Mustang GT, and we drove the 2022 Audi RS 3. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The DeLorean Alpha5 debuted online before it rolls onto the world's stage at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Award ramp on Aug. 18. With massive gullwing doors, seating for four, and an electric powertrain, the Alpha5 certainly isn't Doc Brown's DeLorean.

Our spy photographer spotted the 2024 Audi A6 E-Tron undergoing cold-weather testing on public roads in Europe. The electric variant of the next-generation A6 prowled the streets in sedan form, with a fast roofline and punched-out fenders. A wagon is also expected.

Ford teased the 2024 Mustang GT on Twitter. The Blue Oval tweeted a short clip featuring the V-8's rumble as it ran through a few gears. A graphic shown during the clip confirmed the S650-generation Mustang will continue to offer a 6-speed manual transmission.

Buick revealed the Wildcat EV concept to preview the brand's electric future, the company's new logo, and the brand's design language moving forward. Buick plans to convert an all-electric lineup by 2030, and the first EV to bear the Electra nameplate will arrive in 2024.

We drove the 2022 Audi RS 3 on the road and track and found it's by no means a perfect car. At it's core, however, the RS 3 it's rollicking fun with its turbocharged inline-5 and optional sticky Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires.