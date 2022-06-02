Porsche is now directly offering a Manthey-Racing upgrade for the 911 GT3, meaning the mods won't void the manufacturer’s warranty. The upgrade manages to shave four seconds off the 911 GT3's Nürburgring lap time without resorting to simply adding more power.

A Polestar 5 is coming in 2024 to take on the Porsche Taycan and high-end versions of the Tesla Model S, and new patent drawings likely reveal the design. The Polestar 5 is a mid-size hatch and Polestar first previewed the design in 2020 with its Precept concept.

Buick has also previewed its future with some concepts. There's the Electra-X which previews an electric vehicle for China, and the Wildcat EV which features design elements bound for Buick EVs sold in the U.S.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news:

2022 Kia EV6 vs 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Compare Electric Cars

2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 delivers handling and performance upgrades

2023 Chevy Bolt EV: $6,000 price drop for lineup as GM aims to prioritize affordability

VW celebrates 20 years of the Golf R with 329-hp special edition

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class review

Buick Wildcat EV concept previews future Buicks, including Electra EV in 2024

Fortnite creator bringing sharper interfaces to upcoming Volvo EVs, starting with flagship model