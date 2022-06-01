After years of waiting, Mercedes-Benz AMG's One hypercar has finally arrived in production guise. AMG has managed to keep its promise of a road car powered by an actual Formula 1 engine, in this case the championship-winning engine from the 2015 F1 season. It powers the car together with an electric motor on the crankshaft and two additional electric motors at the front wheels.

Buick has rolled out a wild coupe concept that previews some of the technology and design features coming to the brand's cars in the not too distant future. It's an electric vehicle, and Buick has confirmed that its first EV, which will revive the Electra name, will arrive in 2024.

BMW has launched a redesigned X1 for the 2023 model year. The third generation of the popular compact crossover has grown slightly in size and is available with electric power, though only a single gas powertrain has been confirmed for the U.S. at present.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Mercedes-Benz AMG One F1 car for the road finally arrives, packs 1,049 hp

Buick Wildcat EV concept previews future Buicks, including Electra EV in 2024

2023 BMW X1 arrives with bigger, bolder design and $39,595 price tag

2022 Volkswagen Arteon review

2023 Lexus RX ditches V-6, gains turbo-4 and plug-in hybrid powertrains

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid revealed: 37-mpg crossover will be American-made

2023 BMW iX1 electric crossover revealed with 308 hp, 250-mile range

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 review

Review: The 2022 Audi RS 3 makes its home on the track

BMW reportedly mulls a shift to cylindrical battery cells in next-generation EVs