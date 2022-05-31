DeLorean is back, though the revived company has come out with a new model dubbed the Alpha5 and not a modern successor to the DMC-12. The Alpha5 does have some similarities to the old DMC-12, though, like gullwing doors and a shape penned by Italdesign.

The Land Rover Defender has spawned a third body style in the form of the stretched Defender 130. It's almost as long as a Cadillac Escalade and boasts seating for up to eight.

Audi's A6 range will be expanded next year with an electric variant based on a dedicated EV platform and featuring unique styling. The car's design has already been previewed with a pair of concepts and now we have some fresh spy shots of a prototype.

