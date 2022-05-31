A redesigned BMW M2 based on the latest 2-Series coupe is set to debut shortly, and when it does it will bring a dash design with floating screens which will simultaneously make its way into the rest of the 2-Series coupe range.

The latest 2-Series coupe arrived on the market last year as a 2022 model and its dash at present features a traditional hood over the instrument cluster and a separate screen for the infotainment hub.

However, configuators for the car on BMW websites in certain markets show the new dash design. The screenshot below, taken from the configurator of the website in BMW's home market of Germany, shows a pair of conjoined floating screens. You'll also notice that the traditional upright gear lever has been replaced by a small nub.

2023 BMW 2-Series (Europe spec) configurator

The new dash is controlled by the latest version of BMW's iDrive interface, version 8.0, which we first saw in the 2022 BMW iX. The dash and interface is slowly filtering across the BMW lineup, having just been added to the updated 2023 3-Series. We should also see it added to the 2-Series coupe for 2023, and to the 2-Series Gran Coupe at some point. The design already features in the 2-Series Active Tourer sold overseas.

As for the new M2, a reveal at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in late June is a strong possibility. BMW M is this year's featured marque for the U.K. event, and BMW has announced that it will have something to show us. The event runs June 23-26.

Look for the M2 to run a detuned version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 found in the latest M3 and M4. Peak power should be around 400 hp, which is up considerably on the 365 hp of the last M2. A spicier M2 Competition should also be available at launch. Transmission options should include a 6-speed manual and 8-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is a given, though we may see all-wheel drive made available, as is the case for the M3 and M4.