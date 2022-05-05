BMW M is set to be the featured marque of the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K., and that means the annual event’s Central Feature sculpture will be designed to honor the BMW motorsport division and in-house tuner.

The Central Feature is an oversized sculpture that sits in front of Goodwood House during the annual car meet. There's been one every year since 1997, all of them designed by artist Gerry Judah. BMW itself was the featured marque in 2016, the year the automaker turned 100.

BMW M turns 50 this year and the acknowledgement by the organizers of the Goodwood FoS is just part of the planned celebrations. The Central Feature will incorporate some of BMW M's most significant models from the past five decades, and you can bet the iconic M1 will be one of them.

This year's Goodwood FoS is scheduled to run June 23-26, and BMW M will have something ready to show us then. Some of the new M cars due out this year include the XM crossover, M4 CSL, M3 Touring, and a redesigned M2. An electric M2 concept is also rumored.

May 24 marks the actual 50th anniversary of the founding of BMW M, and you can bet the company has some celebrations planned around that date, too. Stay tuned.