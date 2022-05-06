Pagani's successor to the Huayra has been spotted. Code-named the C10, the new supercar is coming soon with V-12 power and eventually the option of electric power.

Actor and singer Will.i.am has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz AMG to work on a new project car, and it's all for a good cause. The wild creation has been revealed as a GT 4-Door Coupe with coach doors and the face of a G63.

The redesigned 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport has been spotted. The styling is evolutionary but there's a new platform and the choice of electrified powertrains coming. A high-performance SVR variant is also planned.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

