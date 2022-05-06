Volvo'x XC40 and related XC40 Recharge electric variant have been updated for the 2023 model year.

Both compact crossovers feature revised styling, including new adaptive LED headlights with the same angular design found on the C40 Recharge that arrived for 2022, as well as new front fascias. The XC40 Recharge also picks up a sealed-off grille featuring a frameless design that should help aerodynamics.

Other changes include new trim options in the cabin, as well as new exterior colors and wheel patterns. An Android-based infotainment system (already featured in the XC40 Recharge) is now standard across the range, meaning popular Google apps are built-in, such as Google Maps, Google Assistant, and the Google Play store.

Starting from the 2023 model year, every Volvo will feature some form of electrification. In the case of the regular gas models, this means mild-hybrid technology. Specifications for the 2023 XC40 mild-hybrid powertrains are yet to be announced.

For the 2023 XC40 Recharge, the electric crossover is offered exclusively with a dual-motor powertrain good for 402 hp and a 78-kilowatt-hour battery with an EPA-rated range of 223 miles. In other markets, buyers can also opt for a single-motor powertrain good for 227 hp. The single-motor option comes with a 69-kwh battery.

The 2023 XC40 starts sales in the summer. Pricing will be announced closer to the market launch but as a guide, the 2022 XC40 is priced from $35,195, including a $1,095 destination charge.

