There's a new "Fast and Furious" movie in the works, the 10th in the franchise. Filming started earlier this month but director Justin Lin has just called it quits.

The news was first reported on Tuesday by Deadline and confirmed by Lin earlier today. According to Deadline's sources, Lin decided to hand up the director reins due to creative differences. He's confirmed to remain as producer, though.

Lin filmed movies three through six in the franchise and then took a break before returning to film movie number nine. He's largely credited with the franchise's move away from the original tuner and street racing scene to the current action format, and he wrote the initial script for the new movie, confirmed last week as “Fast X,” together with Dan Mazeau.

A replacement for Lin is yet to be named, and it isn't clear if the shakeup will cause any delays to the production. The movie is currently slated for release on May 19, 2023.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also decided to quit the franchise after the ninth movie, despite some attempts by franchise stalwart Vin Diesel to get him back. In his place will be new actors Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. Other actors returning for another round include Diesel, as well as Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Ludacris.

No plot details have leaked out, though Lin has previously indicated that Fast X and a planned 11th movie would share an overarching story that will wrap up the main plot of the franchise. Diesel said in a 2021 interview that the 11th movie—tentatively scheduled for a 2024 release—would be the end of the main storyline. However, that still leaves room for spinoffs like 2019's "Hobbs and Shaw."