Ram took to Twitter on Monday to confirm the reveal of an electric 1500 pickup truck this fall.

The electric truck will only be a concept. The production model isn't due until 2024, and it may end up looking different to the concept.

Time to steal some thunder.

Unleashing Fall 2022.

Ram plans to use the concept to gather input from 1500 owners on what they'd like to see on a future electric truck. Ram has been taking feedback since at least February, when it launched the program Ram Revolution. In fact, some of the feedback will also help shape the concept we'll see later this year.

Teaser footage of the concept suggests a much more modern design compared to the internal-combustion 1500 on sale today. It's a strategy similar to what Chevrolet did for its electric Silverado due in 2023.

The production model is being developed on a dedicated EV platform known as STLA Frame. The platform, one of four modular designs that will underpin future EVs across the board at Ram parent company Stellantis, has been designed for body-on-frame vehicles like pickup trucks, large SUVs, and some commercial vans, and in some guises will offer up to 500 miles of range.

4 dedicated EV platforms

Speaking during an investor presentation held in March, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said the electric 1500 will outperform all competitors on range, as well as key pickup attributes such as towing capacity and payload. That's a big call given the impressive performance of electric pickups that have already been launched such as the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning, but Ram still has some years to develop its truck.

Stellantis has confirmed that it will have at least 75 electric nameplates on offer by 2030, including more than 25 in the U.S. One of these will be a new Jeep model that's due in the first half of 2023 and was also previewed during the March investor presentation.

