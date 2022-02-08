The likes of Ford and Rivian have shown that there's serious demand for electric pickup trucks, with their respective F-150 Lightning and R1T models racking up tens of thousands of orders in next to no time.

Ram, a major player in the pickup arena, had been somewhat cautious on electric pickups but is now committed to launching one in 2024. It will be a full-size model forming part of the top-selling 1500 family, and it will use a modular electric platform from parent company Stellantis.

First announced in July 2021, the new platform, known as STLA Frame, has been designed for body-on-frame vehicles like pickup trucks, large SUVs, and some commercial vans, and in some guises will offer up to 500 miles of range.

Consumers will also have some say on how the electric 1500 turns out. Ram on Tuesday announced the new program Ram Revolution, which the automaker created to give consumers the chance to provide some input.

Teaser for electric Ram 1500 due in 2024

“Our new Ram Revolution campaign will allow us to engage with consumers in a close and personal way, so we can a gather meaningful feedback, understand their wants and needs and address their concerns,” Mike Koval Jr., Ram's CEO, said in a statement.

Details of the program are still being fleshed out, but there will eventually be a website—www.RamRevolution.com—that will serve as hub where certain information on the electric 1500 will be published, and consumers will be able to provide feedback. Ram will also organize discussions with consumers at certain events in the coming year.

The input will be used to help shape a concept that Ram will use as inspiration for the design of the electric 1500. The teaser shot main hints at what's to come.

The electric 1500 is just one part of Ram's overarching strategy to offer an electric option in most of its segments by 2025, and all of its segments by 2030.