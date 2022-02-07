Jeep launched a V-8-powered Wrangler last year, and we recently took another spin in one. It delivers on every marketable promise with its big knobby tires, loud V-8 burble, superb off-road capability, and ridiculous speed. It's definitely the toy for big boys (and gals).

BMW is working on a mid-cycle update for its 3-Series, and a prototype has just been spotted. Included in the update will be the launch of the first M3 Touring wagon, though sadly not in the U.S.

Koenigsegg is catering to growing demand for its hypercars with a new plant. Koenigsegg hasn't when said the plant will be online but the first model to be built there will be the Gemera four-seater that we first saw in 2020.

