Mini on Wednesday took the covers off the third member of its new-generation lineup, the Aceman electric crossover.

Measuring just 160 inches long, the subcompact Aceman slots in perfectly between the redesigned 2025 Cooper hatch and redesigned 2025 Countryman crossover, essentially filling in for the discontinued Clubman.

It was developed in partnership with Spotlight Automotive, a Chinese joint venture between Mini and Great Wall Motors that was also responsible for the electric version of the new Cooper. The gas version of the new Cooper is a warmed over version of the outgoing model.

The Aceman was previewed in 2022 by a concept of the same name, and the production version's design stays true to the show car's lines. Like the Countryman, the design does away with Mini's traditional curves for an edgier look. Also gone is chrome trim.

Inside, the design is a match with the Cooper. The dash features the traditional circular center stack, now as a fully digital screen measuring 9.4 inches in diameter. Features like the shifter, start/stop switch, parking brake, drive-mode selector, and volume control are grouped in a pod below.

Other notable tech features include an augmented-reality view for the optional navigation system, voice control that responds to the prompt "Hey Mini," and digital key connectivity. Maximum storage is 35 cubic feet with the rear seats folded flat.

Two versions have been announced: the Aceman E and Aceman SE. The base E is fitted with a 42.5-kwh battery and a front-mounted electric motor good for 181 hp, or enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in 7.9 seconds. The sportier Aceman SE has a 54.2-kwh battery and a 214-hp motor, enabling 0-62 mph acceleration in 7.1 seconds. Those figures roughly align with the electric Cooper whose platform the Aceman shares.

2025 Mini Aceman

The Aceman hasn't been confirmed for U.S. sale. The new Countryman reaches U.S. showrooms in May, with the choice of gas or electric powertrains. It will be followed shortly by the new Cooper, though with gas powertrains only, at least initially.

The electric Cooper is built exclusively in China, meaning the U.S. will likely have to wait until 2026 when production starts in the U.K., to avoid steep tariffs. The same will likely be true for the Aceman, which is built in China exclusively but is scheduled to start production in the U.K. in 2026. The Countryman is built in Germany.

Interestingly, Mini has also hinted at a minivan-like model bigger than the Countryman. Although that would mean a bigger Mini than the market is used to, the brand has said its vehicles will always have the smallest footprint for their respective segments.