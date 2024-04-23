Tesla on Tuesday revealed an updated Model 3 Performance, which joins the rest of the refreshed Model 3 lineup that's codenamed Highland.

The dual-motor all-wheel drive Model 3 Performance boasts 510 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, which Tesla says will get it from 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 163 mph. Range is estimated at 296 miles, compared to 341 miles for the Long Range All-Wheel Drive, the current range champ of the Model 3 lineup.

Fourth-generation drive units deliver more consistent performance with a 22% increase in continuous power output, a 32% increase in peak power output, and a 16% increase in peak torque, according to Tesla. Energy consumption is said to be lower than that of the previous Model 3 Performance.

Tesla Model 3 Performance

The updated Model 3 Performance also gets adaptive damping and 20-inch forged and staggered wheels with Pirelli P Zero 4 tires. Tesla claims it has improved Track Mode by integrating the suspension controls, powertrain cooling controls, and vehicle dynamics controller in a single, unified system.

The Model 3 Performance gets similar styling to other refreshed Model 3 variants. Tesla claims a 5% reduction in drag, a 36% lift reduction, and a 55% improvement in front/rear lift balance compared to the previous Model 3 Performance. Inside, Performance models get new sport seats on top of the interior changes from the rest of the lineup, which include a larger horizontal touchscreen and the elimination of control stalks.

Tesla Model 3 Performance

Pricing starts at $52,990 before destination, making the Performance the most expensive Model 3. The Long Range All-Wheel Drive starts at $47,740, while the base Rear-Wheel Drive starts at $38,990. The Model 3 Performance is available to order now, and it's likely the Tesla Model Y crossover will get similar updates soon as well.