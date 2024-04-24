Lamborghini has overhauled the Urus for 2025 and added a plug-in hybrid powertrain in the process. The new Urus SE hybrid grade pairs the familiar twin-turbocharged V-8 with a single electric motor for a combined output of 789 hp, resulting in performance that can make a supercar envious.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has also been updated for 2025, and among the updates is the addition of a fully electric grade. It's called the G 580 with EQ Technology, and it features a four-motor powertrain that delivers a peak 579 hp and the ability to execute a tank turn, or what Mercedes likes to call the G-Turn.

Mini has revealed a subcompact crossover slotting in between the Cooper and Countryman. It's called the Aceman, and it's Mini's first dedicated EV. Production is handled in China, which means the Aceman likely won't end up in the U.S., though that may change when Mini adds production of the Aceman at its plant in the U.K. in 2026.

