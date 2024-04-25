The 2024 model year was the last for the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 known as the Hellcat, at least in the Ram 1500 TRX. Filling the void of the TRX is the new 2025 1500 RHO, which is essentially the TRX with its Hellcat V-8 replaced by Stellantis' Hurricane twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6. Horsepower is down, but so is the price tag.

The hardcore Defender Octa has been confirmed for a debut in July and anyone interested in an early build will need to register for a special preview event. The SUV has been developed to deliver performance both on and off the road, thanks in part to a twin-turbocharged V-8 complete with a mild-hybrid system.

A one-off example of the Lotus Evija electric hypercar built as a time-attack special was spotted at the Nürburgring last year, and today Lotus confirmed the car managed to set the second-fastest time for an EV around the 'Ring. The fastest time was set by Volkswagen's ID.R in 2019.

