Ram is making headlines with new electric and plug-in hybrid pickups, but the brand hasn't forgotten its sport trucks. On Thursday, Ram provided more details on its forthcoming 2025 Ram 1500 RHO pickup, the in-market successor to the Ram TRX if not quite the spiritual successor. It joins the brand's other sport trucks, the Ram 1500 Warlock and Rebel, and the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel and Power Wagon.

All Ram 1500 variants benefit from a mid-cycle update for the current-generation model, and that includes the switch from available V-8 power to the newer Hurricane twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6. The RHO model gets the HO (high-output) version of the turbo-6 making 540 hp and 521 lb-ft of torque. The four-wheel-drive system works full time and includes a 2-speed transfer case that enables a crawl ratio of 2.64:1. Ram quotes a 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 13.1 seconds, and a top speed of 118 mph, the last likely limited by the speed rating of the 325/65R18 Goodyear Wrangler Territory AT off-road tires. Those numbers are a far cry from the 702 hp of the Ram 1500 TRX from its supercharged 6.2-liter V-8, but the RHO carries over the TRX's other capabilities.

That includes the TRX's suspension with its rear coil springs, five-link rear suspension, Bilstein Blackhawk E-squared remote-reservoir adaptive shocks, and long-travel forged aluminum control arms. It also has the same 13 inches of front- and 14 inches of rear-wheel travel. However, Ram notes that the RHO weighs 150 pounds less than the TRX and 180 pounds less up front, so company engineers retuned the dampers and suspension for the difference in weight and better overall weight balance.

At the rear, the RHO uses a Dana 60 solid axle and an electronic rear locker. The RHO's Goodyears are 35-inch tires, and beadlock-capable wheels are available as an option. The tires contribute to 11.8 inches of ground clearance, 2.0 inches more than other Ram 1500s. Ram says the RHO won't fit 37-inch tires with full steering angle, but it has 32 inches of water fording capability. It can also tow up to 8,380 pounds and carry a maximum payload of 1,520 pounds.

The RHO also features the wider body from the TRX. It's about eight inches wider than other Ram 1500s, at 88 inches wide, to accommodate a 6.0-inch wider track and the wider tires.

Still, Ram insists that the RHO doesn't take the place of the TRX. A company spokesman said if and when a TRX ever returns it will have an appropriate engine. In other words, a new TRX would have crazy power like the last one.

The RHO comes only with the crew cab and 5-foot-7 bed. The truck's design includes LED headlights topped by a dark brow that extends the width of the vehicle, a unique grille texture, a flow-through grille-mounted RAM logo, tow hooks front and rear, and a new front bumper that's common with the Ram Rebel but has unique end caps due to the RHO's extra width. The RamBox storage system is not available with the wider body. Two-tone paint is standard, and the hood has a functional scoop that filters out water and debris from reaching the engine. RHO customers have the choice of full-length rock rails or powder-coated aluminum running boards.

Ram provides nine drive modes for the RHO. Chosen via buttons on the dashboard, they consist of Sport, Baja, Tow, Snow, Auto, Custom, Mud/Sand, Rock, and Valet modes. A Launch Control button is located in the same area.

Inside, the RHO comes standard with leather- and suede-upholstered 12-way power-adjustable front seats with memory, heating and cooling, a massage function, and gray or red accents. Three screens are available, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.0- or 14.5-inch center touchscreens in a portrait format, and a 10.3-inch passenger screen. The IP and center screen show performance and off-road information. The RHO also offers an optional 10.0-inch head-up display. A multi-function switch bank is found on the dash, and the center console has dual wireless charging pads and an RHO badge with a rhinoceros graphic and the truck's VIN.

Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitors, and rear cross-traffic alerts. Ram also offers a driver-attention monitor, a surround-view camera system, traffic sign recognition, and intersection collision warnings.

The Ram 1500 RHO is priced from $71,990, including a $1,995 destination fee, and buyers can place their orders starting today. Deliveries will begin in the third quarter of this year.