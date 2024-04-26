We drove the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO debuted, and the 2025 Nissan Frontier broke cover. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro for a first taste of next-gen off-road pickup. The latest Tacoma TRD Pro is new for the first time in what feels like forever and its hybrid powertrain is the most powerful in its class. But it lacks punch, its shocks aren't as as sophisticated as the competition, and its price is the highest in the segment by a long shot.

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class EV debuted with a 116-kwh battery, quad-motor powertrain, and iconic design. Few tell-tale signs visually separate the electric iteration of the off-roader from its gas-powered siblings, and the updated grille is optional.

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO debuted with the TRX's suspension. The Hellcat motor is gone with the high-output variant of the Hurricane turbocharged inline-6 making 540 hp and 521 lb-ft of torque. Ram said the RHO will run from 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds, but instead of costing $100,000 the RHO will cost $71,990 including a $1,995 destination fee.

The 2025 Lamborghini Urus SE plug-in hybrid rolled onto the stage in Beijing. The electrified Lamborghini SUV checks in with 789 hp and will cost about $258,000 when it arrives in the U.S. next year.

The 2025 Nissan Frontier began testing on public roads. The updated midsize pickup truck sports revised front and rear fascias obscured by camouflage. Inside a tech update is expected with larger screens. A debut should take place this year with the updated truck arriving in dealers later this year or early next.