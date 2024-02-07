After showing an electric version of the 2025 Mini Cooper last September, Mini has revealed the first gasoline versions of the redesigned hatchback on Wednesday.

The fourth generation of the modern Mini hatch launches in the U.S. in Cooper S and Cooper guises, scheduled to start production in March and July, respectively. With Mini planning to go all-electric later this decade, these will likely be some of the brand's last gasoline-powered models.

The 2025 Mini Cooper S is priced from $33,195. The base Cooper will arrive after the Cooper S with a $29,945 starting price. Both prices include a mandatory $995 destination charge. They'll be sold alongside the redesigned electric Mini 3-door hatch, with other body styles likely to follow. The redesigned 2025 Mini Countryman crossover is also expected to reach U.S. showrooms later this year.

While other markets will get 3-cylinder and 4-cylinder engines, all U.S.-market models will be powered by 2.0-liter turbo-4 engines. The Cooper S produces 201 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque, but Mini won't disclose output for the base Cooper until closer to its on-sale date. The brand is ditching manual transmissions with this generation, despite once being one of the strongest proponents of them.

2025 Mini Cooper

As previewed last year, the styling of the 2025 Cooper models follows an evolutionary path. Short overhangs and a short hood remain, but there's now a larger octagonal grille up front, as well as reshaped LED headlights and new matrix taillights that can be programmed with different lighting signatures and animations. Three roof colors will be available, along with "aerodynamically optimized" 17-inch and 18-inch wheels, according to Mini.

The interior features a circular 9.4-inch OLED infotainment screen, while the shifter, engine start/stop switch, parking brake, drive-mode selector, and volume control are grouped in a pod below. Mini claims this creates more room below for a wireless device charging pad.

A panoramic glass roof is available as well. Mini claims 8.9 cubic feet of cargo space with the 60/40-split-folding rear seat in place and 34.4 cubic feet with the seat folded.

2025 Mini Cooper

Notable tech features include an augmented-reality view for the optional navigation system, voice control that responds to the prompt "Hey Mini," and digital key connectivity. The sensor suite for driver aids includes cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and the BMW Group's smallest radar unit, according to Mini.