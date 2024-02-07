Rivian has filed a patent application for a cargo bay divider that can also charge tools and other devices stored in it.

The application, which was published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Jan. 18, and originally filed July 18, 2022, shows a vertical pegboard that attaches to the floor of the cargo area via mounting holes and hardware in the floor.

Rivian cargo divider patent image

Items can be hung on this board similar to a pegboard on a garage wall. But it also includes built-in electrical connections that allow devices to be charged from a power source that's also built into the assembly.

The basic pegboard structure could have other uses as well. Rivian discusses an accessory camera mount that would allow a camera to send video to a dashboard screen. This would let drivers keep an eye on pets or precious cargo in the back, the automaker says in the application.

Rivian cargo divider patent image

Rivian also notes that the divider could be used in both the rear cargo area and the frunk of an EV, although some modifications may be necessary depending on the specific space in question. Accompanying drawings show a Rivian R1S, but that doesn't mean Rivian has planned this feature with that specific vehicle in mind.

Patent applications are a way for automakers to secure ownership of an idea before deciding to put it into production. Rivian has filed patent applications for other storage-related features, including an underbody drop-down tray for pickup trucks and spare-wheel storage containers for SUVs. It remains to be seen whether any of these potential new features will reach production.