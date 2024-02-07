We drove the updated 2024 Genesis G70 and found it remains an athletic, fun, compact luxury sport sedan. The standard all-season Michelin tires and lack of a limited-slip differential in back make it hard to put the power down in certain situations, but this car remains a strong value. The new base engine makes the G70 more fun and only adds to the appeal.

Lamborghini's CEO Stephan Winkelmann said electric Lamborghinis will have scorching on-paper performance numbers, but also will have to feature the automaker's emotional component. Lamborghinis are known for a feeling that is delivered behind the wheel, and that can't be lost with the electric era. The executive noted EVs will have to deliver an incredible power-to-weight ratio, which will be a challenge as electric cars are heavy due to their battery packs.

The 2025 Porsche Taycan debuted with an updated design, larger battery pack, more range, more power, and more standard equipment. The sedan models will arrive this summer while the Cross Turismo models will follow in the fall. Full details haven't been released, yet, but the updated Taycan might have an EPA-rated range of over 300 miles. The current Taycan is EPA-rated at 246 miles of range.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority

Review: 2024 Genesis G70 builds its base, remains elegant

Lamborghini CEO: Electric Lambos to have blistering performance

2025 Porsche Taycan goes further, charges faster, all with more power

Ford seeks smaller, lower-cost EVs to rival $25,000 Tesla, China

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut production underway, top speed attempt in 2024

First drive: 2024 Lexus TX 3-row SUV fits a family, finally

Rivian patents powered cargo bay divider

Toyota ups investment in Kentucky plant set to make 3-row electric SUV

Ex–Dale Earnhardt Jr. 1999 Callaway C12 Coupe pops up for sale

Honda recalls 750,000 cars for airbag issue unrelated to Takata