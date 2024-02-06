Porsche has unleashed even more power and potential with its electric Taycan sports car.

On Tuesday, the 2025 Porsche Taycan debuted with more power, more usable battery, faster charging times, and quicker performance specifications. The automaker even threw in more standard equipment.

When the 2025 Taycan sedan arrives this summer it'll cost between $101,395 and $210,995 while the Cross Turismo models will follow in the fall costing between $113,095 and $213,695.

Porsche hasn't fully outlined every change, performance specification, or configuration, yet, but what it has yields impressive gains all around for buyers.

2025 Porsche Taycan

2025 Porsche Taycan charges faster than before

Not to be outdone by Lucid and the automaker's 900-volt electrical architecture, Porsche has become less conservative with its charging for the Taycan. The updated EV's 800-volt architecture will now charge at up to 320 kw under ideal conditions, which lifts the ceiling by 50 kw. Porsche said it widened the charging curve, expanding how long the system will stay at a high rate of charge before tapering the charge rate. The 2025 Taycan will be able to recharge from 10% to 80% state-of-charge in 18 minutes, despite the gross battery capacity expanding from 93 kwh to 105 kwh.

On slower DC fast chargers, the Taycan's newly standard 150 DC/DC converter will optimize charging speeds when hooked to a 400-volt system, according to Porsche.

Charge ports on both side of the Taycan's front fenders are now standard and not limited to only certain trims.

Porsche said it's modified the powertrain's pulse inverter and software to go along with the larger, more powerful battery pack. In addition, the thermal management system has been revised to keep things cool both during repeated performance driving and fast-charging. A new heat pump has also been installed for increased efficiency.

2025 Porsche Taycan

2025 Porsche Taycan goes further with more range

Porsche hasn't officially disclosed the range of the 2025 Taycan.

During a real-world test in Southern California last week, a prototype managed to cover 364 miles on a single charge. The current Taycan is EPA-rated at 246 miles of range.

2025 Porsche Taycan

2025 Porsche Taycan gains power, goes quicker

Porsche hasn't fully outlined the updated Taycan powertrains, yet, but it's clear from the base model to the top Turbo S trim, the Taycan lineup is more powerful and thus quicker.

The base rear-wheel-drive Taycan previously had 402 hp. Porsche said the 2025 model has 80 hp more than before, which should put the updated car as having 482 hp out of the box with a single rear motor. Porsche said this translates to a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds in the Taycan's slowest form, which is 0.6 seconds quicker than before.

Bookending the other end of the lineup, the updated Taycan Turbo S now has 938 hp, which is up 188 hp from the previous output of 750 hp. Performance wise, this lowers the Taycan Turbo S's 0-60 mph sprint by 0.3 seconds with the car now doing the deed in 2.3 seconds. That makes it the quickest production Porsche in history.

The popular Sport Chrono package now features a push-to-pass function, which acts as an overboost function, increasing maximum power output by up to 93 hp depending on the trim, for up to 10 seconds.

Every 2025 Taycan has an adaptive air suspension while Porsche Active Ride suspension, which first debuted on the 2024 Porsche Panamera, is an option on dual-motor all-wheel-drive models.

2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan

It'll take a keen eye to spot the exterior differences on the 2025 Taycan. Revised bumpers at each end house updated design elements and new LED lighting. The flatter headlights feature Porsche's latest LED HD-Matrix technology and buyers can opt to have the Porsche script in the LED taillight lit with animations.

2025 Porsche Taycan

Inside, the digital instrument clusters, touchscreens, and optional front passenger display feature a streamlined interface similar to what's debuted in the 2024 Cayenne and Panamera. Every Taycan now features a heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, power-folding mirrors, a drive mode controller, and wireless smartphone charging.

The 2025 Taycan will be the first Porsche delivered with the automaker's deeper integration of Apple CarPlay, with the electric 2024 Macan to follow.