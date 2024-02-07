Lamborghini electric cars will have more power than the automaker's traditional supercars, while preserving their emotional appeal, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in a recent interview with Autocar.

"The fact of the numbers is important," Winkelmann said, noting that Lamborghini is targeting one megawatt, or 1,341 hp. But he added that the way the driver feels in the car is more important in Lamborghini than the spec sheet.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept

"Every customer who drives a Lamborghini acknowledges that there is this emotional part of a Lamborghini—and this has to be translated in electric cars."

That may not be easy, though. Winkelmann told Autocar that Lamborghini EVs will have an "incredible" power-to-weight ratio, but acknowledged that "the weight is going to be much higher than today." Engineers are looking at software solutions and new powertrain technologies to deliver the level of emotion the CEO demands.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept

The first Lamborghini EVs also won't be electric counterparts to the automaker's supercars. Due in 2028, the first all-electric Lamborghini will be a 2+2 GT based on the Lanzador concept unveiled at 2023 Monterey Car Week last August. Lamborghini previously said it's targeting 300 miles of range and a comfortable rear seat for this model, which will form a new model line alongside the supercars and the Urus SUV.

The GT will be followed by an electric SUV in 2029. Lamborghini isn't discussing EV plans beyond those two models, but has indicated that its supercars will be the last to go all-electric. In the meantime, Lamborghini also plans to introduce a plug-in hybrid version of the Urus, and will make the replacement for the Huracán a plug-in hybrid as well. The Aventador-replacing Revuelto debuted with a plug-in hybrid powertrain in 2023.