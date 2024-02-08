One of just 275 Formula 1-inspired Mercedes-AMG One supercars is up for sale at dealership F1rst Motors in Dubai.

First shown in concept form in 2017, the AMG One was built to celebrate Mercedes' F1 success. That success has since receded. Red Bull Racing is now the dominant team in F1, and Mercedes' star driver Lewis Hamilton is heading to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

In keeping with the theme, the AMG One boasts a unique powertrain based on F1 power units. It includes a mid-mounted 1.6-liter turbocharged V-6 with an 11,000-rpm redline and a turbo-mounted electric motor-generator. Three additional motor-generators are included as well. One is mounted between the engine and the purpose-built 7-speed automated manual transmission, while the other two power the front axle for all-wheel drive.

Mercedes-Benz AMG One (photo via F1rst Motors)

AMG claimed a total system output of 1,049 hp, with the gasoline engine delivering 556 hp on its own. Performance claims included 0-62 mph acceleration in 2.9 seconds, 0-124 mph in 7.0 seconds, 0-186 mph in 15.6 seconds, and a 219-mph top speed.

The AMG One is also a plug-in hybrid, with an 8.4-kwh battery pack mounted at the front to aid weight distribution and an estimated 11 miles of electric range. A 3.7-kw onboard charger can replenish the battery pack, while the front motor-generators are used to recover a claimed 80% of braking energy under everyday driving conditions to keep the pack topped up.

Other F1-inspired features include push-rod suspension and a Drag Reduction System (DRS). Without DRS engaged, the AMG One is thought to generate up to 1,500 pounds of downforce. While it does have a carbon-fiber-monocoque chassis, the complex powertrain adds weight. The One's curb weight is 3,737 pounds—fairly heavy for a supercar.

Mercedes-Benz AMG One (photo via F1rst Motors)

Adapting the F1-based V-6, which was never meant to power a road car, to meet European emissions standards (AMG wasn't able to certify the One in the U.S.), as well as reliability targets, also proved challenging. The AMG One was originally due in 2019, but production didn't actually start until 2022. Production took place at a dedicated facility in Coventry, U.K., with engines coming from the same Brixworth facility that builds Mercedes' F1 engines.

The starting price for the AMG One was set at a lofty $2.3 million, with all build slots taken well before production started. Pricing for this example is only available upon request.