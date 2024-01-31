Lamborghini has reaffirmed plans to launch its first EV in 2028, followed by an "electric Super SUV" in 2029, according to a business update from the automaker released Tuesday.

The timeline for the launch of the first all-electric Lamborghini matches what the automaker said when it unveiled the Lanzador concept, which previews the planned production EV, at 2023 Monterey Car Week last August.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept

The production EV is expected to have the same form as the concept, a high-riding coupe with 2+2 seats not unlike the Espada, a model that will celebrate its 60th anniversary when the production EV is due. The automaker previously said that it's targeting 300 miles of range and comfortable rear seats.

Lamborghini hasn't confirmed whether that production model will keep the Lanzador name, but the electric GT will be considered a fourth model line alongside the automaker's established supercar and SUV lines.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept

Speaking of the existing model lines, Lamborghini plans to introduce a plug-in hybrid version of the Urus, as well as a plug-in hybrid replacement for the Huracán, later this year. They'll join the Revuelto plug-in hybrid introduced in 2023 as a replacement for the Aventador, giving Lamborghini an all-plug-in-hybrid lineup.

Lamborghini isn't discussing EV plans beyond the launch of its electric SUV in 2029, but the automaker has indicated that its traditional supercars will be the last to go all-electric. The automaker hasn't set a timeline for eliminating combustion engines from its cars, but plans to reduce overall emissions 40% per vehicle produced by 2030 through a combination of electrified powertrains and emissions reductions in manufacturing and the supply chain.