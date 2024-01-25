Porsche on Thursday finally revealed its new electric Macan.

The battery-powered compact crossover is already available to order for customers in the U.S. and is due to start deliveries in the second half of the year. It arrives as a 2024 model.

It will initially be offered in Macan 4 and Macan Turbo grades, priced from $80,450 and 106,950, respectively. Both figures include a $1,650 destination charge.

Porsche will also offer the current gas-powered Macan for the 2024 model year, and may continue to do so in future model years before eventually discontinuing it.

The two Macan generations are completely unrelated, which may be confusing to some as Porsche hasn't given its electric Macan a unique name. The vehicle is based on Volkswagen Group's new PPE modular EV platform, developed by Porsche in partnership with Audi. The first Audi to use the platform will be a Q6 E-Tron compact crossover due out shortly.

For the Macan, the platform features a 100-kwh battery (95-kwh usable) and an electric motor driving each axle. Torque distribution, which can be altered based on the selected driving mode, is handled by a new traction system called ePTM (electronically controlled Porsche Traction Management). According to Porsche, the system is five times faster than torque distribution systems in conventional all-wheel-drive setups and can react in just 10 milliseconds. An electronically controlled rear differential lock is also featured on higher grades like the Macan Turbo.

To further aid handling, air suspension with adaptive dampers is standard across the range. The dampers are the same dual-valve design that debuted in Porsche's redesigned 2024 Panamera, and allows for adjustment of both rebound and compression, providing a wider spread between comfort and performance. Rear-wheel steering is an available feature.

2024 Porsche Macan (electric)

The Macan 4 is rated at a peak 402 hp and the Macan Turbo at a peak 630 hp. Both figures are temporary peaks generated via an overboost feature. Macan 4 owners can expect 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 136 mph, while Macan Turbo owners can expect corresponding figures of 3.1 seconds and 161 mph. EPA-rated range estimates will be announced closer to the start of deliveries, though figures over 250 miles are expected for both grades.

To help boost the range, Porsche worked to lower drag to almost sports car levels, which isn't a small task for a taller vehicle like a crossover. The vehicle's drag coefficient is a relatively low 0.25, thanks in part to active aerodynamic elements like the rear spoiler, flaps on the front air intakes, and flexible covers forming part of the sealed underbody. The suspension also lowers the ride height at highway speeds to further boost efficiency.

All electric Macans run an 800-volt electrical system that facilitates charging at rates of up to 270 kw. Additionally, the Macan is able to undergo so-called bank charging when only 400-volt charging stations are available. The process essentially splits the 800-volt battery into two 400-volt segments, allowing for parallel charging that speeds up of the charging process. According to Porsche, a 10-80% charge in as little as 21 minutes is possible.

2024 Porsche Macan (electric) 2024 Porsche Macan (electric) 2024 Porsche Macan (electric)

The electric Macan measures 188.4 inches long, making it a couple of inches longer than the gas-powered Macan. More importantly, the wheelbase is up 3.4 inches, which should result in more cabin space. Rear storage is 46.5 cubic feet with the rear seats folded flat, and a front trunk adds an extra 2.9 cubic feet.

The dash features the typical screens for the gauge cluster (12.6 inches) and infotainment system (10.9 inches), plus an available third screen for the front passenger (10.9 inches), which can be used for navigation and media controls. A light bar running along the dash and extending to the doors can indicate charging status or serve as a welcome when entering the vehicle. It's also linked with some electronic driver-assist features to provide an additional visual cue for warnings. Porsche also offers a head-up display with augmented reality, which can be a boon when using navigation, as it clearly displays when and where to make a maneuver.

Production is handled at Porsche's plant in Leipzig, Germany.