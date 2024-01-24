Cadillac isn't done with its fire-breathing sedans yet. As the automaker transitions to an electric future, it has updated its range-topping sport sedans.

On Wednesday, the 2025 Cadillac CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing debuted with revised exterior design elements and upgraded cabin technology. The update brings the performance models in line with the updated 2025 CT5, which was announced at the 2023 Detroit auto show.

Both the updated CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing will look different than their predecessors thanks to the new front ends featuring stacked lighting elements. The updated look, which gives the CT5 lineup a visually taller front end, still features vertical LED light pipes.

Cadillac's design team noted the cars now provide a startup animation that greets drivers as they walk up to a car with the key like the electric Lyriq, though with fewer lights. Unlike the Lyriq, the CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing still require large grilles to feed cool air to their blown engines. For better cooling, Cadillac has enlarged the grille of each model. While the rear ends remain mostly the same, they have updated rocker moldings and rear spoilers.

2025 Cadillac CT5-V

Inside, the changes are dramatic and mimic those of the more sedate CT5 model. The gauge cluster and touchscreen now sit under a single 33.0-inch curved touchscreen. Notably, Cadillac has retained the hard buttons and knobs for the climate controls and some infotainment system controls. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will both be onboard despite GM working to phase out these systems with its EVs.

Both the CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing feature a new performance app in the infotainment system. Cadillac said the app will display real-time power, torque, boost pressure, tire temperature, g-forces, and engine vitals. The slick in-vehicle Performance Data Recorder has been upgraded with a revised interface, a new lap analyzer function, a set of speed tips to teach drivers how to extract the maximum on-track performance out of the cars, an automatic summary function, and a livestream onto the touchscreen.

Cadillac has added its Super Cruise hands-free Level 2 driver-assist feature as an option to the CT5-V and it's now standard on the CT5-V Blackwing with the automatic transmission. The CT5-V Blackwing with the manual transmission can't be equipped with Super Cruise.

2025 Cadillac CT5-V

What hasn't changed for 2025 is what powers the CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing. The CT5-V continues with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 with 360 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque sent to the rear wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is an option, while standard performance features include magnetic dampers, an electronic limited-slip rear differential, launch control, and GM's Performance Traction Management adjustable stability and traction control system.

The CT5-V Blackwing continues with a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 rated at 668 hp and 659 lb-ft sent to the rear wheels via either a standard 6-speed manual or an optional 10-speed automatic.

Both models are due to hit dealerships this summer.