Audi was spotted testing a prototype for a redesigned Q5. The new compact crossover appears to be following an evolutionary path for the exterior design, and we can confirm that there's still an internal-combustion engine under the hood.

Cadillac's CT5 midsize sedan was given a major update for the 2025 model year, and the updates extend to the sporty CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing. While some brands have started phasing out V-8 engines, the CT5-V Blackwing still offers a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 paired with a manual transmission.

Talk of a car from Apple dates back well over a decade, but the tech giant appears to still be years out from launching one. A new report points to the Apple car arriving in 2028, and with scaled-back ambitions in terms of self-driving capabilities.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Audi Q5 spy shots reveal fresh details

2025 Cadillac CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing gain larger screens, Super Cruise

Apple car reportedly due in 2028 with scaled-back self-driving goals

2025 Chevrolet Equinox goes bigger, bolder, better?

2025 VW Golf GTI revealed with useful tech updates

Toyota exec says EVs won’t top 30%, wants new engines

2025 Kia K4 (Forte) spied with striking design

Review: 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Tesla reportedly plans affordable crossover launch in 2025

Hyundai's active air skirt tech could boost range in EVs