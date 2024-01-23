Volkswagen's iconic Golf hatchback celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2024, and the automaker has marked the occasion with the launch of a major update for the current eighth-generation model, which was revealed late on Tuesday.

The updates span the full Golf range but once again the U.S. will only receive the sporty Golf GTI and Golf R grades. They're due as 2025 models but exact timing for their arrival at dealerships hasn't been announced. In other markets sales will start this spring.

2025 Volkswagen GTI 2025 Volkswagen GTI 2025 Volkswagen GTI

The 2025 Golf R is still out testing, but VW presented only the 2025 Golf GTI on Tuesday. Like the rest of the Golf range, the updated GTI benefits from revised styling, increased standard equipment, a new infotainment system, and improved electronic driver-assist technology.

The exterior changes are limited to revised fascia designs at both ends. The wide-mouth look of the current GTI remains, but with a flatter design for the top of the mouth and a revised mesh pattern. At the rear, there's a revised diffuser design and a new design for the exhaust tips, which feature chrome accents. The headlights have also been revised and feature matrix LED technology. In some markets, the VW badge at the front is also illuminated.

2025 Volkswagen GTI 2025 Volkswagen GTI 2025 Volkswagen GTI

Inside, there's a revised dash sporting a much larger infotainment screen. The Golf range at present features an 8.3-inch infotainment screen, but the screen in the updated model measures 10.4 inches as standard and a 12.9-inch version is available. A 10.2-inch screen serves as the digital gauge cluster, and a head-up display is available. The touch sliders for the climate and volume control in the current model have also been redesigned and are said by VW to be easier to use. They are also illuminated.

VW says it has also make the infotainment system easier to use. For example, the infotainment screen features a configurable home page with an upper bar that is also configurable. The driver can assign what functions are shown in these areas. A lower bar at the bottom also features access to key functions, specifically the climate settings and heating and cooling for the seats, plus a button to return to the home page. The advantage is that the upper and lower bars remain constantly displayed, providing the driver with quick access to key functions regardless of what menu page is currently showing in the main area of the screen.

VW has also improved the voice assistant, which now integrates the popular ChatGPT AI system. It means the voice assistant can now also provide more specific information, including answers to general knowledge questions, in addition to handling vehicle functions such as the climate controls, media, and navigation. Other updates include a surround-view camera system and remote parking capability.

2025 Volkswagen GTI

The powertrain in the 2025 GTI is a 2.0-liter turbo-4, just like in the current model. For Europe, peak power increases 15 hp to a total 262 hp. The current GTI is rated at 241 hp in the U.S. and VW hasn't said how much the updated version will offer when it arrives here.

Drive goes to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard. A manual is no longer available. VW launched the 2024 Golf GTI 380 special edition last August to mark the end of the run.

There's also no electric or electrified powertrain option in the updated Golf. Buyers looking for an electric Golf will have to wait until the hatchbachk's next redesign. VW last September confirmed the next Golf will be an electric vehicle based on Volkswagen Group's upcoming SSP modular platform. It means the Golf GTI and Golf R will also likely be EVs in their next iterations, so fans better start preparing to bid farewell to the idea of a gas engine in those cars. They have some time, as the SSP platform won't be ready until around 2028.