Genesis has updated its handsome GV80 and added a coupe-like body style in the process. The GV80 Coupe starts at more than $20,000 higher than the regular GV80, and is also priced higher than the rival Audi Q8 and BMW X6. However, it comes loaded with standard features, which helps justify the steep sticker price.

Spain's Hispano Suiza has come out with a new version of its Carmen electric hypercar. The latest version boasts a 1,100-hp output, plus a 103-kwh battery the company claims was developed fully in-house.

Jeep has detailed some of its product plans spanning the next three years. They include adding more EVs and even some new nameplates. One of the future EVs will be an electric Renegade that Jeep said will start below $25,000.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe costs $81,300, or more than a BMW X6 or Audi Q8

Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera debuts with new 103-kwh battery

An electric Jeep Renegade priced below $25,000 is coming

Review: 2025 Cadillac XT4

2025 BMW M5 teaser shows off illuminated grille

Honda asks: Could leased batteries lead to more affordable EVs?

Aston Martin plans twin-Valkyrie assault at 2025 Le Mans

Review: 2025 Buick Envista

MissionH24 Evo hydrogen race car concept debuts at Le Mans

Will plug-in hybrids be plugged in, or will they add oil demand?