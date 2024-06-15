The Polestar 3 starts deliveries in the U.S. this summer, and this week we managed to spend some time behind the wheel. The electric midsize SUV brings clean Swedish design, seating for five, and up to 517 hp, and there's a lot more to like beyond those attributes.

Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera

Spain's Hispano Suiza revealed a new version of its Carmen electric hypercar. The latest version boasts a 1,100-hp output, plus a 103-kwh battery the company claims was developed fully in-house.

Aspark Owl SP600 prototype

Another electric hypercar in the headlines this week was the Owl SP600 from Japan's Aspark. The car is still in the prototype stage, but testing has shown it is capable of reaching a top speed of 272.6 mph.

2025 BMW M2

BMW's 2-Series was given an update this week, including the M2 variant. While the regular coupe only benefits from some minor tweaks, the M2 gets a 20-hp boost, bringing its total output to 473 hp, or the same rating as in the base M3.

2025 Ford Mustang GTD Carbon Series with Performance pack

Ford wants to clock a Nürburgring lap time of less than seven minutes with its Mustang GTD, and to achieve this the automaker has developed a sophisticated aerodynamics package for the car. The package will be sold separately along with another package that adds some lightweight mods, Ford announced this week.

2024 Nissan GT-R special editions

The R35 Nissan GT-R is sailing off into the sunset, 16 years after it first went on sale. The 2024 model year is the last for Godzilla, at least for this generation. A successor is planned, but it might be a few years before we see it, and the car might also be an EV.

Kalmar 7-97 C1 based on the 993-generation Porsche 911

Denmark's Kalmar Automotive finally started delivering its Porsche 911 restomods in the U.S. The cars are available locally via California's Canepa, and production is set a maximum of just 12 per year—for worldwide consumption.

Piech GT

And finally, Piëch, an electric car startup from Switzerland and founded by the son of engineering icon Ferdinand Piëch, is pressing ahead with plans to launch a sports car. The car was originally due this year but has undergone a reboot and is now due in 2028.