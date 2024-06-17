McLaren's Artura plug-in hybrid supercar has been updated and includes 19 more horsepower, as well as the option of a Spider convertible. It may cost $24,700 more than the coupe, but the Spider is well worth the premium given the fun of driving with the top down coupled with no real loss of performance.

Another plug-in hybrid supercar in the headlines today is the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, or more accurately its successor. A prototype for the SF90's replacement has been spotted, revealing several clues about the new design.

The Nissan Z has turned 55 and Nissan is celebrating with a special edition. The new Z Heritage Edition is only available for 2024 and comes with features like fender extensions and a paint scheme that recalls the orange used on the original S30 Z.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2025 McLaren Artura Spider screams with topless plug-in fun

2025 Ferrari SF90 successor spied again

2024 Nissan Z Heritage Edition celebrates 55 years of sports car icon

2025 Mazda 3 corrects course, price cut $200 to $25,135

Meet the man now in charge of the Corvette and other GM performance cars

Used EV prices have plummeted, now stand below ICE prices

Ferrari wins crash-filled 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans

Review: 2025 Volvo S60

2025 Cadillac CT5-V and CT4-V Blackwing Le Mans editions honor history

Price is keeping many Americans away from EVs, polling suggests